Rain on Monday could be heavy at times

We will have periods of rain on Monday, including some heavy this morning.

We will have lots of clouds with some sunny breaks and a thunderstorm is possible later this afternoon.

Tuesday will bring fair skies and it will be partly sunny with high temperatures approaching 90.

More showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday night and Wednesday and it will be warm and very humid on Thursday and Friday.

