Rain, Sleet and Chilly Temperatures Start the Weekend

A weak storm system is bringing sleet, rain and chilly temperatures to start the weekend.

Many towns will be stay in the 30s for high temperatures. While most will see a chilly rain, sleet and wet snow will mix in at times, especially in the hills.

Today isn't the best March has to offer .. cloudy, raw, areas of light rain and even sleet mixed in at times. #NBCCT https://t.co/gNDopSLwtP pic.twitter.com/eAzRXGG4qw — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) March 25, 2023

Many areas will average around a quarter of an inch of rain.

The precipitation will gradually taper off this evening with clearing skies overnight tonight.

Sunshine and wind returns for Sunday with highs 55 to 60 degrees.

