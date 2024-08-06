StormTracker

Rain, storms and high temperatures between 75 and 80 on Tuesday

We have morning rain showers on Tuesday, then we will have several hours of quiet, gray weather and cooler temperatures, between 75 and 80.

But more showers and thunderstorms are expected later today and tonight.

A flood watch is in effect due to a threat of heavy rain and poor drainage as well as urban street flooding.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the 70s.

More rain will develop on Thursday night, continuing on and off through Saturday night, and it will be heavy at times.

Flooding is possible with several inches of rain thanks to the leftovers of Hurricane Debbie as the storm moves north.

Sunday will be clear and lovely.

