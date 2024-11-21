StormTracker

Rain will be heavy at times on Thursday

We have periods of rain on Thursday that will be heavy at times this morning and it will be showery in the afternoon.

Steadier and heavier rain can redevelop this evening and tonight.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the high-40s to low-50s.

Scattered showers of rain and snow continue on Friday and a coating to an inch is possible on the grass on the hills in western Connecticut.

Then we will have partial clearing on Saturday and it will be windy and cool and Sunday will be brighter and breezy.

