Record-breaking heat expected as hot weather continues

The hot weather that moved in on Tuesday continues on Wednesday and the heat is expected to break records on Wednesday and Thursday.

We will have lots of sunshine, hot temperatures between 90 and 97 inland and moderate humidity.

NBC Connecticut

The temperatures at the beaches will be between 80 and 85.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The record for the Hartford area for Wednesday is 95 degrees, set in 1995 and the temperature is expected to reach 97 today.

However, the feels-like temperatures will be between 95 and 101 inland and in the lower 90s at the beach and heat advisories and air quality alerts have been issued.

We’ll have more of the same tomorrow.

Several cities and towns have set up cooling centers for people to get out of the heat. You can find that information online here or call 211.

Friday will feature some afternoon and evening thunderstorms and they could be strong.

We will have less heat, but rough humidity through the weekend and isolated storms each day.