StormTracker

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorm today, warming trend this week

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A fast moving system approaching the state today will bring a round of showers and a possible thunderstorm by this afternoon.

While widespread rain is not expected, a heavier downpour or stronger storm can't be ruled out.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Severe Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of western Conn. in a level one risk for a severe storm. The best chance will be to the west of the state through New York and Pennsylvania.

Any storm that does make it to the state could contain small hail and strong wind gusts.

Once the showers move out this evening, expect a clearing trend by Monday morning. A warming trend begins the new work and school week with highs close to 70 degrees.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

42 mins ago

Pet of the Week: Snoopy

meriden 56 mins ago

Meriden community remembers boy killed in go-kart crash with candlelight vigil

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us