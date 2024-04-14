Scattered showers and possible thunderstorm today, warming trend this week

A fast moving system approaching the state today will bring a round of showers and a possible thunderstorm by this afternoon.

While widespread rain is not expected, a heavier downpour or stronger storm can't be ruled out.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Severe Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of western Conn. in a level one risk for a severe storm. The best chance will be to the west of the state through New York and Pennsylvania.

Any storm that does make it to the state could contain small hail and strong wind gusts.

Once the showers move out this evening, expect a clearing trend by Monday morning. A warming trend begins the new work and school week with highs close to 70 degrees.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.