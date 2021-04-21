Severe Thunderstorms Bring Down Trees, Power Lines Across Conn.

Severe thunderstorms moved through Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon and brought down some trees and power lines.

There was a tornado warning issued for parts of the state and it has since expired.

Right now, there are Severe Thunderstorm Watches in effect for New Haven, New London, Middlesex and Windham counties.

There were reports of hail in towns including Granby and Torrington.

RIGHT NOW in Burrville section of Torrington: Dime and nickel sized hail reported! Strong storms moving through CT now. Be safe! #nbcct pic.twitter.com/xD8CTJe3mq — Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) April 21, 2021

A tree and wires were brought down on Floydville Road in Granby. The tree is partially in the road, however, one lane of the road appears to be open to traffic.

In Simsbury, there is an Eversource crew on East Weatogue Street and there is a tree down that appears to have taken down wires.

Suffield Police said there are trees and wires down in multiple areas around town and it is mostly affecting the west side of town.

As of 5:10 p.m., Eversource is reporting over 6,300 outages.

After the storm moves though Connecticut, temperatures will become sharply colder tonight and tomorrow. It might also snow in some of the hill towns overnight into the morning.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Windham and Hartford counties.

By tomorrow morning, temperatures will be near 20 degrees.