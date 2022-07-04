Showers or Thunderstorm Possible Tuesday Afternoon and Evening

Independence Day was spectacular across southern New England with warm temperatures, low humidity, and bright sunshine. As we continue the week, Tuesday does not look as nice.

The clouds and humidity will increase during the day. Highs will be in the 80s.

By Tuesday afternoon, there is chance of a few scattered showers. As the evening goes on, showers and even a thunderstorm will become more likely. Severe weather is not expected.

The sun returns on Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels are expected to be lower on Thursday.

