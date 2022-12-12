Slippery Travel Conditions; Schools Announce Delays, Closures Due to Snow

The snow that began falling on Sunday afternoon has moved out and some roads that are snow covered might be slick. Several schools have also announced delays and closures for Monday.

The snow amounts varied across the state with Goshen picking up nearly 7 inches and North Haven getting a little over 3.

Crews are working to clear the snow covered roads. Drivers should be aware that secondary roads may be slippery.

Dozens of schools have announced delays or closures for Monday. You can see the full list here.

The snow has moved out. During the day, the skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Some melting will occur.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the teens and 20s. Icy patches will form.

Fair weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.