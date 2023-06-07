Smoke from Canadian wildfires will worsen in parts of Conn. Wednesday

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to worsen in Connecticut on Wednesday as the day goes on.

The smoky conditions are expected to worsen in the western part of the state. The thickest smoke will be during the evening and early Wednesday night.

When the smoke gets really thick, anyone can experience symptoms that include a headache, fatigue, nausea, shortness of breath or even a slight cough.

Doctors say these symptoms should dissipate over time, but for people with pre-existing conditions, the smoke will have lingering affects on their health.

The smoke contains microscopic pieces of ash. It's a fraction of the diameter of a human hair.

With every breath you take, you inhale them and they can settle deep into the lungs, causing irritation and flareups of existing illnesses.

There are about 150 fires still burning in Quebec and Nova Scotia.

As the smoke blankets the northeast and midwest, some say it's a glaring reminder of a worldwide issue.

“Whether it’s wildfires, swings in temperature, smog, all of these things contribute to respiratory health," said Yale New Haven Hospital Pulmonary and Critical Care Dr. Geoff Chupp.

“I mean, I think it’s important to recognize the global impact of climate change and that these wildfires don’t affect people locally, it affects people on an international scale," said Olivia Dumont, of New Haven.

Doctors say if you use medication like a rescue inhaler, you should take it about 20 minutes before going outside for a walk.

While these conditions persist, you can keep your doors and windows closed at home to keep the smoke out.