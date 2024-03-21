Snow showers Thursday morning; cold on Friday

We have some scattered snow showers moving through on Thursday morning and it will be windy and quite cold throughout the day.

The high temperatures will only be in the upper 30s and the wind chill will be in the 20s.

There is also an elevated fire danger with low humidity and strong winds.

Friday morning will be cold!

The low temperatures will only be in the teens and 20s. While it will be cold, it will be fair.

Then Saturday will be rainy.

We will have periods of heavy rain all day on Saturday and two to three inches are likely. That will bring flooding concerns.

Sunday will be drier.

