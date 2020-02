Our First Alert meteorologists are tracking another spring-like day today.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s under mainly sunny skies.

Clouds will build on Tuesday and light rain will develop throughout the day with temperatures in the low 50s.

Wednesday will feature more rain before we dry out for the rest of the week and gradually get cooler.

High temperatures will drop into the 30s by Friday and last into the weekend.

