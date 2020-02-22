Spring-Like Weather for the Weekend

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists are tracking a warming trend for the next couple of days.

The high pressure center that brought us cold temperatures on Friday is now moving off of the coast. This area of high pressure will be positioned off of the east coast and pump in the mild air through Monday.

High temperatures for Saturday will be into the middle and upper 40s. By Sunday and Monday, temperatures will be in the middle and even upper 50s. The average high temperature for this time of the year should be around 40 degrees.

The weather remains mild and quiet until Tuesday. A storm system will bring us rounds of showers into midweek.