A Beautiful Start to the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

An area of high pressure will bring a sunny and very comfortable day for the final day of July.

The average high temperature for the end of July is 85 degrees. Our expected high temperatures for today will stay in the 70's with low humidity.

A disturbance swinging through the northeast on Sunday may bring a shower or thunderstorm toward and after dark. Most of Sunday will end up dry.

No big warm-ups are in store for the first week of August but a bit more humidity looks likely toward the middle and end of next week.

