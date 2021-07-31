A Beautiful Start to the Weekend

An area of high pressure will bring a sunny and very comfortable day for the final day of July.

The average high temperature for the end of July is 85 degrees. Our expected high temperatures for today will stay in the 70's with low humidity.

After the heat, humidity and storms we've endured through July, we're going to end the month with a top 10 weather day. Check out the hour by hour forecast. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/zkK4CIVyZN — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 31, 2021

A disturbance swinging through the northeast on Sunday may bring a shower or thunderstorm toward and after dark. Most of Sunday will end up dry.

No big warm-ups are in store for the first week of August but a bit more humidity looks likely toward the middle and end of next week.