A Bright and Breezy End to the Weekend

The system that brought us sleet and a cold rain Saturday pulls away and we end the weekend on a brighter note.

High pressure will gradually build in through the day. Expect clearing skies, especially during the afternoon. High temperatures will be closer to average, generally in the middle to upper 30s. The wind will add to a wind chill with gusts over 20 MPH through the day.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Today is a brighter day, eventually. Clearing skies and temps in the 30s. More details on our weather blog. https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/BScaM76EHO — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 19, 2021

The busy week ahead leading up to the holiday looks to be mainly storm free. A storm may brush by to our south on Wednesday and another system could bring a chance of rain or snow on Christmas Day.

Temperatures this week look seasonable. On Tuesday, the first day of winter, temperatures will be close to 40 degrees with sunshine.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.