A Cool Mother's Day Sunday, Warming Trend Next Week

A slow moving area of low pressure continues to spin to our south. The storm will keep a gusty northeasterly wind, cool temperatures and clouds in place today.

While most of the state will remain dry, there could be a stray sprinkle or two. There will also be a glimpse of the sun at times in parts of the state.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Temperatures have been averaging 10-15 degrees below average the last couple of days. The average high temperature is around 70 degrees. Today will be our last cool day before a big pattern change for next week.

High temperatures by the end of the week could approach or exceed 80 degrees.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.