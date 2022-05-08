A Cool Mother's Day Sunday, Warming Trend Next Week

A slow moving area of low pressure continues to spin to our south. The storm will keep a gusty northeasterly wind, cool temperatures and clouds in place today.
While most of the state will remain dry, there could be a stray sprinkle or two. There will also be a glimpse of the sun at times in parts of the state.
Temperatures have been averaging 10-15 degrees below average the last couple of days. The average high temperature is around 70 degrees. Today will be our last cool day before a big pattern change for next week.
High temperatures by the end of the week could approach or exceed 80 degrees.