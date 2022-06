The first weekend of summer is looking very warm with moderate levels of humidity.

Temperatures will warm to above-average levels across a good portion of the state. High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s inland with slightly cooler temperatures at the shoreline.

It's going to be a classic summer day in CT. Moderate humidity, temps nearing 90 inland/80s at the beaches. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/NPj4fBAfof — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) June 25, 2022

The weekend will remain dry. The next chance for showers will arrive on Monday with the passage of a cold front. Cooler temperatures will move in to start next week.