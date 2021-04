A storm passing to the south of the state brought a soaking rain to start the day.

A rainy start to the day.. but sunshine will finish out the day. Forecast details: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/0ltY768DIV — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 25, 2021

Rain will continue for most of the morning with an end to the rain by midday for most of the state.

As drier air begins to work into the state on the backside of the storm, some clearing is likely by the late afternoon and evening.

Sunshine and wind returns for Monday with highs close to 60 degrees.

