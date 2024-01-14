Accumulating snow moves into Connecticut Tuesday

NBC Connecticut's StormTracker meteoroligists are tracking snow across the state on Tuesday.

After a quiet day on Monday, snow will begin to fall late Monday night or early into Tuesday morning.

While it won't be a lot of snow, the timing could cause issues Tuesday morning.

The snow is expected to start late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Most of the state can expect 1-3 inches of snow by the time it ends.

NBC Connecticut

Cold air will stay in place for most of the week.

