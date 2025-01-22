StormTracker

Another freezing cold day on Wednesday

We will have lots of sunshine on Wednesday, but the cold continues.

High temperatures will only be between 16 and 23.

The lows in Litchfield County dropped to between -12 and -18 this morning.

Temperatures at Bradley Airport fell to -6, but that was well off the record of -26, which was set in 1961.

We’ll have some cloudiness tonight and lows between 0 and 10 degrees.

The sun will increase on Thursday and the high temperatures will be near 30.

There are no big storms around.

