After a rain filled Thursday, NBC Connecticut meteorologist are forecasting some beautiful days ahead.

Bright sunshine and nice temperatures will be the trend for today. High in the 70s.

Saturday will bring the first bit of autumn temps in the state. The morning lows will near 50. Highs in the 70s for the rest of the day.

Sunday, skies become mostly cloudy but it should remain dry.

Fair weather moves in and stays Monday through Friday.