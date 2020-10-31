Bitter Cold to Start the Weekend

Near record cold temperatures started off the weekend. Morning lows in the teens and 20s were well below the average low of 38 degrees.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists expect a sunny, but cold Saturday with highs only reaching the middle 40s. The average high temperature for October 31 is in the upper 50s.

Another round of much needed rain will end the weekend. Rain arrives by late afternoon on Sunday. Rain will be heavy at times for a few hours Sunday evening along with the chance of a thunderstorm. Many towns will pick up close to one inch of rain.

A strong cold front will bring a round of heavy rain and even a thunderstorm by Sunday evening. Sharply colder air moves in on Monday. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/BTcoQTzQtt — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 31, 2020

Sharply colder air will arrive for Monday with highs mainly in the middle to upper 30s.

You can track the weather changes here.