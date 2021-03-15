Bitter Wind Chills to Begin New Work Week

A strong cold front has moved through the state resulting in cold temperatures to begin the new work week.

Punishing cold winds blowing around this morning. Feels cold, is cold!! Weather all morning on @NBCConnecticut #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/ChgDqqv7d1 — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) March 15, 2021

This morning, bitterly cold wind chills will be felt across the state. Wind chills or "feels-like" temperatures will be in the single digits near zero at times.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is normally in the middle 40s. The forecast high temperatures for Monday is upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Dress for February! Lots of sunshine, but very cold and windy. Tomorrow will be slightly better with highs in the 40s. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/KEKTdck03Q — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) March 15, 2021

The winds will diminish tonight. It will remain fair and chilly with lows in the teens and low 20s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the low 40s. A flurry or sprinkle is possible at night.

Somewhat milder air arrives by Wednesday for St. Patrick's Day with highs near 50.

