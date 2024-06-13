Over 30,000 pounds of cheese to be destroyed as result of Cheshire crash

State officials have opted to destroy more than 30,000 pounds of cheese that was on board a tractor trailer Wednesday after the commercial vehicle went down an embankment in Cheshire.

According to the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), the accident happened around 4 a.m. on I-84 East by Exit 26 and caused the tractor trailer to roll over, scattering various amounts of Great Lakes Cheese Company cheese and cheese bags from its hull all along the shoulder of the roadway.

Investigators found that the trailer hull had been breached in multiple locations and were able to tow it back up onto the highway.

The DCP noted that their decision to destroy all of the products that were on board was based on the severity of the accident and the trailer being breached.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident.

The left lane on I-84 was closed for an extended period of time while crews worked to clean up the cheese and tow the tractor trailer away.

It is unclear if the driver of the tractor trailer will face any charges and the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.