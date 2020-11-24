Chilly Day Today With Abundant Sunshine

After some rain yesterday, today will be sunny before another rain chance later in the week.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 40s.

Tomorrow looks similar, but with less sun. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

There is a chance for rain on Thanksgiving. NBC Connecticut meteorologists say an area of low pressure will track to our northwest bringing moderate rain to the state Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.

By Friday, there's a slight increase in temperature with highs in the low 60s and partly cloudy skies.

