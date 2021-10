An area of high pressure to the north and a low pressure system to the south will make for a cloudy weekend.

The good news is.. high pressure will keep heavy rain off of the coast.. the not so great news.. is high pressure will keep an onshore flow .. and this time of year that means cool.. damp at times. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/lkYMjXix82 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 9, 2021

While it will not be a washout of a weekend, some areas of drizzle are expected today and showers are possible on Sunday.

With the added clouds and northeast wind, temperatures will remain in the 60s, compared the 70s for highs on Friday.