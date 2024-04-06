Cloudy, breezy and cool weather continues with milder weather by Monday

A slow moving storm system sitting over the Gulf of Maine continues to bring cloudy, breezy and cooler than average weather to the state this weekend.

Most cloudy skies are expected today, along with some sunny breaks from time to time.

A scattered sprinkle is also possible.

As the storm continues to move away on Sunday, there will be more breaks in the clouds and temperatures will climb into the 50s.

By Monday, the weather pattern dramatically improves. Expect mostly sunny skies (good eclipse viewing) and temperatures that will climb into the 60s.

