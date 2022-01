The weather will fair for days and it will be cold today.

The high temperature today will get to 22 degrees and it will feel much colder.

We will have fair weather this weekend, which will be great for outdoor winter sports!

The high temperatures will be near 28 on Saturday and 34 on Sunday.

There are no big storms in the forecast for next week.