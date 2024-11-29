StormTracker

Colder temps to move in this weekend after rainy Thanksgiving

After a rainy Thanksgiving, we'll see colder temperatures and drier conditions this weekend.

The rain on Thursday will be the last measurable precipitation of the month, which will make this fall the driest on record in the Hartford area. 3.47 inches of rain fell between September and November, beating the record set in 1908.

There could be a few flurries in the hill towns this afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 40s today, but are expected to drop this weekend.

Overnight low temps will be in the 20s and high temps will be the upper 30s.

