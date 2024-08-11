Comfortable and dry weather continues to end the weekend, start the new week

After a long stretch of humidity and showers, the comfortable air that arrived on Saturday will continue over the next several days.

Dew point temperatures finally dropped from the tropical 70s to the comfortable 60s and 50s. The comfortable levels of humidity are expected to continue today and into the new week ahead.

Temperatures are expected to remain a couple of degrees below the average high of 84 degrees with partly sunny skies.

Rain chances remain low over the next several days. Besides a widely scattered shower on Monday, most of next week looks dry.

