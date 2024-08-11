StormTracker

Comfortable and dry weather continues to end the weekend, start the new week

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a long stretch of humidity and showers, the comfortable air that arrived on Saturday will continue over the next several days.

Dew point temperatures finally dropped from the tropical 70s to the comfortable 60s and 50s. The comfortable levels of humidity are expected to continue today and into the new week ahead.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Temperatures are expected to remain a couple of degrees below the average high of 84 degrees with partly sunny skies.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Rain chances remain low over the next several days. Besides a widely scattered shower on Monday, most of next week looks dry.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us