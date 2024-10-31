StormTracker

Temperature records could be broken on Halloween

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It’s Halloween and the temperatures on Thursday could break records with highs reaching between 74 and 83 degrees.

We will have plenty of sunshine, then clouds will develop Thursday night.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

But the night will be dry for ghosts and goblins and temperatures will be in the lower 70s. 

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

We will have passing showers on Friday morning and clearing, windy and quite warm temperatures on Friday afternoon.

The weather will be fair and much cooler over the weekend. 

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us