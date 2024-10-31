It’s Halloween and the temperatures on Thursday could break records with highs reaching between 74 and 83 degrees.

We will have plenty of sunshine, then clouds will develop Thursday night.

But the night will be dry for ghosts and goblins and temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

We will have passing showers on Friday morning and clearing, windy and quite warm temperatures on Friday afternoon.

The weather will be fair and much cooler over the weekend.