Cool and breezy to start the weekend, with the chance of scattered showers

A storm system nearby will keep clouds, breezy conditions, and the chance for showers in the forecast today.

While there won't be a washout of a Saturday, a couple of scattered showers can't be ruled out across the state. More numerous showers are expected in the northwest hills through the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain below average for this time of the year. The average high temperature is 59 degrees in the Hartford area. Highs today will remain in the low 50s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The wind will stay with us for the day today. Gusts between 20-30 mph can be expected from the west. This will make it feel a bit cooler.

If you're heading to downtown Hartford for the Uconn Parade or for Yard Goats baseball , dress warm for the cooler and breezy conditions.