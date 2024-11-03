Cool temperatures to end the weekend, warming trend expected next week

Cooler, more seasonable temperatures have settled in to the state, but they won't stick around too long.

After a cold and frosty start with lows in the 20s and 30s, expect a sunny day with light winds and highs in the 50s.

Another cold night is expected tonight with lows once again in the 20s and 30s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Tomorrow, we begin a warming trend. With a mix of clouds and some sun, expect highs in the middle to upper 50s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will rebound into the 70s. Near record high temperatures are possible with highs in the Hartford area approaching 80 degrees!

Dry conditions continue and with that the elevated fire danger continues for the entire state. No rain is expected in the next several days.