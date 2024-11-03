StormTracker

Cool temperatures to end the weekend, warming trend expected next week

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cooler, more seasonable temperatures have settled in to the state, but they won't stick around too long.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

After a cold and frosty start with lows in the 20s and 30s, expect a sunny day with light winds and highs in the 50s.

Another cold night is expected tonight with lows once again in the 20s and 30s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Tomorrow, we begin a warming trend. With a mix of clouds and some sun, expect highs in the middle to upper 50s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will rebound into the 70s. Near record high temperatures are possible with highs in the Hartford area approaching 80 degrees!

Dry conditions continue and with that the elevated fire danger continues for the entire state. No rain is expected in the next several days.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us