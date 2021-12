The strong cold front that blew through the state Saturday night will bring more seasonable weather to end the weekend.

No 50s or 60s today, but we're still a bit above average for high temperatures, on the backside of yesterday's cold front. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/eauDkw4qgd — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 12, 2021

Wind will still continue to gust over 20 mph today, but will likely subside during the afternoon and evening.

Next week features mainly mild conditions with only a couple of pushes of cooler air. Average highs should be in the low 40s for this time of the year. We expect highs mostly in the 50s for much of the next week ahead.

