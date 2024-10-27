StormTracker

Dry and seasonable weather continues for end of weekend and into new workweek

By Darren Sweeney

Temperatures are returning to average levels over the next couple of days.

The wind will be less gusty this afternoon compared to yesterday. Still, a breeze can be expected between 10 and 20 mph at times keeping an elevated fire danger across the state.

The average high temperatures are now in the upper 50s. That's exactly where are temperatures will end up through Monday along with plenty of sunshine.

By Tuesday, an area of high pressure will move offshore and allow for milder temperatures to move in to the state.

By Halloween on Thursday, temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s. The dry stretch of weather is also expected to continue into next week.

