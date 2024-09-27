Rodent issue temporarily closes Chipotle in downtown New Haven

A popular Chipotle location in downtown New Haven has temporarily shut its doors.

On Friday, customers were met with a sign on the door that read “We are temporarily closed. We apologize for the inconvenience and will be up and running as soon as possible.”

The fast-food chain provided the following statement via email:

“We temporarily closed our Chapel Street restaurant in New Haven, CT due to the landlord not properly maintaining facilities in the shared spaces. Since the health and safety of our employees and guests is our greatest priority, we made the decision to voluntarily close our restaurant while improvements are made,” said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs and Food Safety Officer for Chipotle.

“I hope they take care of everything because it is a good restaurant, they’re food is good,” said customer Juanita Brewer.

The New Haven Health Department confirmed the temporary closure is due to a rodent control issue.

“We learned that Chipotle voluntarily decided to close temporarily due to a rodent control issue. We are in contact with them and we will conduct a full food service re-inspection to ensure their restaurant is safe and up to code prior to their reopening. The health and safety of New Haven residents is always our top priority,” New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond said in a statement.

“For a restaurant of this size, I would think that it would be taken care of so I’m surprised,” Dennis Wilson said.

NBC Connecticut contacted the property manager, PMC Group, for a response to the issue, but have not received a response.