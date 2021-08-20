EF0 Tornado Touched Down in Thompson: NWS

A tornado that touched down in Thompson Thursday morning was rated an EF-0 by the National Weather Service.

After hours of heavy rain across the state, a tornado formed as a storm cell was moving out of Connecticut, according to tornado debris signature on Live First Alert Doppler Radar.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. along Route 12 right at the Massachusetts border.

The preliminary report from NWS said the tornado touched down in Thompson and crossed into Massachusetts, ending as a waterspout in Lake Chaubungamaug in Webster, Massachusetts. The path was a discontinuous 4.7 miles, with maximum winds of 85 miles per hour and a maximum path width of 50 yards.

No injuries were reported.