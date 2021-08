NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting an unhealthy level of heat today with lots of sunshine and tons of humidity that will make it feel oppressively hot.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the majority of Connecticut. The “feels-like temperatures” will be as high as 100 to 110 this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be no different as temperatures continue to be in the 90s.

A few storms on Friday night and Saturday will bring relief.

Sunday looks nice and more comfortable.