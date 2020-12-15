FIRST ALERT: Nor'easter Could Drop a Foot of Snow Across Conn.

A nor'easter will bring significant snow to Connecticut tomorrow night and Thursday morning.
The snow will begin to overspread the state around 7 p.m. tomorrow and will become heavy during the overnight. Between midnight and 7 a.m. Thursday, morning heavy snow, strong winds, and low visibility are expected.
Most of the state will see between 6-12 inches of snow by the time the storm wraps up by late Thursday morning.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire state from tomorrow evening though midday on Thursday.
The nor'easter will be quick-moving, dumping most of the snow in a short amount of time and most people will wake up Thursday morning to significant snowfall totals.
Thursday will be cold, with tempuratures in the teens to 20s.