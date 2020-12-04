first alert forecast

FIRST ALERT: Timing Out Saturday's Nor'easter

What to Know

  • A nor'easter is bringing heavy rain that is transitioning over to heavy wet snow in parts of interior CT.
  • The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the storm and winter storm warnings have been issued for Windham and Tolland counties.
  • The heaviest snow will fall late morning to early afternoon on Saturday with it winding down between 4 and 6 p.m. Take a look at the timing of the storm on our radar.
11 a.m.
1 p.m.
4 p.m.
6 p.m.

Once the storm begins to strengthen today, winds will begin to gust 30-40 mph (with some higher gusts) that will cause tree and power line damage. Power concerns are highest in the elevations in Tolland and Windham Counties.

The storm will wrap up during this evening and with colder air behind it, some icing is likely on roadways, especially in places that see accumulating snow.

The rest of the weekend looks nicer, with sunshine returning on Sunday.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the storm and will provide live updates throughout the day.

Public works crews in northeastern Connecticut are preparing for the upcoming snow storm.

You can get the latest on the storm here.

