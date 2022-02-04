First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories Issued, Many Schools Closed

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a wintry mix and snow and ice are possible on Friday and many schools are closed or will be dismissing early Friday. Many businesses are closed too. See the full list here.

Winter weather advisories have been issued across the state and the First Alert includes all of Connecticut.

Watching our bell-weather observation sites in the Litchfield hills. 32 and lower is where we are getting reports of ice. Sharon, Salisbury and Norfolk...getting icy. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/keYIwT4BGJ — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) February 4, 2022

The storm system brought light to moderate rain to the state Thursday night.

Prior to daybreak temperatures were dropping and there are reports of ice in parts of Litchfield County.

This icy mix changeover will move into the Hartford area between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and slowly sink south from there. Road conditions and all surfaces, if left untreated, will become very slippery.

UConn has canceled classes and closed at all campuses other than UConn Health Friday.

Mount Southington is closed Friday because of rain and the potential for flash freezing. Ski Sundown in New Hartford is also closed because of icing conditions and will reopen Saturday.

Some accumulating snow is expected.

The snow will taper off by sunset on Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.