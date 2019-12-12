first alert

FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix Will Make a Mess Monday and Tuesday

We're looking at a chance for snow, sleet and freezing rain Monday and Tuesday.

The NBC Connecticut Meteorologists have issued a First Alert for a wintry mix that could affect your Tuesday morning commute.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain will move through Monday night and into Tuesday. We expect to see a messy morning drive on Tuesday. All of Connecticut should expect something, though the best chance for accumulation will be inland.

While it’s still early, the approaching storm looks like a mix of precipitation types. How much of each will be determined by the storm’s track.

We’re not expecting a major storm, but it will still have an impact.

Stay tuned as we track the storm for you over the weekend.

