Parts of the state will get the first frost of the season overnight and into the morning hours Sunday.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Tolland and Windham counties. It'll remain in effect until 8 a.m.

Chilly conditions by morning with patchy fog possible in NE & NW CT. Frost advisories in effect for Tolland and Windham counties. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/aRj0rH7huT — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) October 24, 2021

Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s overnight and into the morning. It'll reach 50 to 60 degrees in most of the state by the afternoon.

While the weekend features plenty of sunshine, a series of storm systems next week will bring gray days and several rounds of rain starting on Monday.

