NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting partly sunny skies with a few showers around the state today.

The fair skies will be accompanied by some gusty winds today and tomorrow. Highs near 70s.

Scattered showers appears tomorrow with a chance of a quick thundershower tomorrow afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler temps move in Thursday.

Friday and the weekend look bright and seasonable.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.