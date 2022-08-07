first alert weather

Heat Wave Expected to Continue to Start Week

NBC Connecticut

A heat advisory has been extended for Connecticut through Tuesday.

Temperatures on Sunday climbed into the mid-90s, continuing a heat wave for the state for a sixth consecutive day. The heat wave is expected to continue on Monday.

With high humidity Monday, "feels-like" temperatures will be near 100 degrees.

Sunday evening saw some showers and thunderstorms and the same is expected for Monday, especially in the afternoon and evening.

The heat wave is expected to break on Wednesday, with drier, and cooler air moving in. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s by Wednesday.

