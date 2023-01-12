connecticut weather

Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Expected Thursday Night

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking some heavy rain and gusty winds as we head into the night Thursday.

About an inch of rain accumulation is expected. Some ponding of water is possible on the roads, but flooding isn't likely.

Wind gusts are expected to pick up, especially along the shoreline. Up to 45 mph winds are possible.

We could also get some rumbles of thunder. A wind advisory is in effect for New London and part of Middlesex County.

The rain will move out Friday morning, with clearing ahead for the weekend.

