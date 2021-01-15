Icy Conditions Friday Morning, Heavy Rain to Move in Overnight

After a week of mild weather, NBC Connecticut meteorologist are forecasting some icy patches Friday morning ahead of the heavy rain storm moving through the state tonight.

A bit of fog and black ice patches are possible in Litchfield County this morning due to some areas experiencing below freezing temps.

Temps are around 32 degrees for the morning, but are expected to warm up slightly.

A foggy and drizzly day is expected ahead of tonight's rain storm.

Considerable clouds and milder weather will set in as the day continues with temps reaching mid 40s later.

Rain develops after midnight with heavy downpours possible at times overnight into Saturday morning.

Here is an estimate of how much rain we will see Friday night into Saturday morning. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/PebPQaOtn1 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 14, 2021

Saturday afternoon will be mild with a few scattered showers. Highs near 50.

Sunday looks fair with a gusty breeze and a few flurries.

Monday-Wednesday looks fair and cool.