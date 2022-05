High temperatures will be near 78 to 83 degrees Inland and mid-60s at the shore on Friday.

We have low clouds and fog this morning and areas of drizzle too.

But the sun will break through, eventually, midday.

Saturday looks nice with any clouds giving way to partly sunny skies and Sunday will be summery!

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

High temperatures this weekend will be between 80 and 85 and much cooler at the shoreline, in the low-60s.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

Get a more extensive look at the forecast online here.