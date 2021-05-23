first alert weather

Hot Weather Continues: Temps Nearing 90 Degrees Today

The average high temperature for today is 74 degrees, but unseasonable warmth will continue with highs close to 90 for today.

The high temperature at Windsor Locks yesterday hit 90 degrees, which is the first 90 degree temperature of the season.

A strong cold front will approach the state this evening. Out ahead of the front, there is the chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm, especially in eastern parts of the state. The biggest threat with the shower or storm is briefly heavy rain and gusty winds.

Following the cold front, expect much less humidity and comfortable sleeping tonight and a return to seasonable 70s Monday and Tuesday. More heat is expected on Wednesday.

