Another muggy day ahead for Conn. residents but the weekend is looking promising.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a day filled with lots of clouds, humidity, and a few possible thundershowers.

Friday will be humid, foggy, and damp with highs will be in the low 80s inland and mid 70s along the shore.

Our chances for rain continue on Saturday morning but the day will clear up by late afternoon. The weekend will be mostly dry and pleasant.

Sunday is the “pick of the weekend.”

